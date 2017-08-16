Unionized Sherbrooke Village Employees to Hold Information Picket

Posted at 12:12 pm on August 16, 2017 | Filed Under: News

Unionized workers at the Sherbrooke Village will be holding an information picket Thursday at the entrance gate to the attraction.  A release from the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union says the action, scheduled from one until 3 p.m. is to raise awareness of their fight for a fair contract with the employer, the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission. .
The Commission presented a final offer at the bargaining table on July 20th. The NSGEU filed for conciliation.  Both sides are meeting with a conciliation officer today.
The 73 members of local 50 of the NSGEU work in administration, historical interpretation, costumes, crafts, markeing and promotions, trades, security and maintenance.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page