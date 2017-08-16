Unionized Sherbrooke Village Employees to Hold Information Picket

Unionized workers at the Sherbrooke Village will be holding an information picket Thursday at the entrance gate to the attraction. A release from the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union says the action, scheduled from one until 3 p.m. is to raise awareness of their fight for a fair contract with the employer, the Sherbrooke Restoration Commission. .

The Commission presented a final offer at the bargaining table on July 20th. The NSGEU filed for conciliation. Both sides are meeting with a conciliation officer today.

The 73 members of local 50 of the NSGEU work in administration, historical interpretation, costumes, crafts, markeing and promotions, trades, security and maintenance.