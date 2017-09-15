SiRT Director and Antigonish Native Ron MacDonald steps down

The head of the province’s Serious Incident Response Team is set to relocate next month. Ron MacDonald, a native of Antigonish and former Crown Prosecutor in the area has been the director at SiRT since 2012.

MacDonald spent 26 years working in the civil service, and is making his way to British Columbia, where he will take on a new position of chief civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office. MacDonald was the first director of SiRT, which is a unique task force to Atlantic Canada. Recruitment to find Mr. MacDonald’s replacement will begin immediately.