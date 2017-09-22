Sisters of St. Martha raising awareness about trees by opening an Arboretum

The Sisters of St. Martha have chosen 25 trees on its property at Bethany to commemorate persons and events in its history. The Sisters call this collection the first phase of its Bethany Arboretum. Sister Donna Brady says it is intended to raise awareness and understanding about the value of trees.

Brady says there will be a sign on the property identifying the Arboretum. At the sign will be a mailbox, containing a booklet with a map that identifies and explains each tree in the Arboretum. It is also creating maps that can be used on your smart phone. Phase one of the Arboretum will be officially opened Saturday at 2 p.m.