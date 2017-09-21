Sobey Family donates $6.5 million to NSCC

Pictou County’s Sobey family has made the largest ever donation in the Nova Scotia Community College’s history; $6.5 million.

The Donald R. Sobey Foundation will provide four million dollars for bursaries for students who have never considered a college education as an attainable goal. It is being funded through a personal gift by Rob Sobey. More than 80 bursaries valued at $2,000 will be provided annually once the endowment is fully funded.

The Sobey Foundation will contribute $2 million for food services education, including busaries. Sobeys Culinary Centres at six campuses including Port Hawkesbury and Stellarton will be upgraded.

Frank, Heather, Karl and Ann Sobey will donate $500,000 in memory of their parents. Students in financial need studying at NSCC’s Pictou and Marconi campuses can apply for the Doe and Bill Sobey Inspiration Awards to help cover tuition and expenses.