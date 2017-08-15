Sobey Family donates land on the St. Mary’s River to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust
It’s a significant gift of land in Guysborough County from the Sobey family to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust. David and Faye Sobey have donated 30 acres of land at
Mitchell’s Pool on the St. Mary’s River, just north of Sherbrooke Village.
The Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Nature Trust Bonnie Sutherland , says it’s a significant conservation achievement.