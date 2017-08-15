Sobey Family donates land on the St. Mary’s River to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust

Posted at 1:57 pm on August 15, 2017 | Filed Under: News

It’s a significant gift of land in Guysborough County from the Sobey family to the Nova Scotia Nature Trust.    David and Faye Sobey have donated 30 acres of land at

David  Sobey (left) and son Paul on the St. Mary’s River

Mitchell’s Pool on the St. Mary’s River, just north of Sherbrooke Village.

David Sobey says he’s pleased to have the Nature Trust protect this land forever.

The Executive Director of the Nova Scotia Nature Trust Bonnie Sutherland , says it’s a significant conservation achievement.

Mitchell’s Pool

Sutherland says this acquisition also builds on work the Nature Trust has undertaken to protect properties along the St. Mary’s River.   The amount of land now protected in the area totals nearly 800 acres.


Return to the News Page

Return to the News Page