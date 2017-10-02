Sobeys pleased with summer promotion that benefited many charities including CACL Antigonish

Officials with the Sobeys grocery store chain are pleased with a promotion featuring over-sized Canada-red Adirondack chairs in their stores. The chairs were featured in all 83 Atlantic Canadian stores and another 23 in Western Canada.

The chairs were built by five social enterprises including CACL Antigonish. Customers were encouraged to take a picture in the chair as part of a summer contest. The chairs were later auctioned off. Sobeys’ Director of Marketing Jason Tutty says it was promotion celebrating summer and supporting the communities it serves.

Sobeys raised more than 23-thousand dollars from what it called it’s “Big Red Chair’ity Auction”. Among those to benefit from the auction were the five social enterprises that built the chairs, Special Olympics, community children’s organizations and local mental health centres.