Soccer’s Rowe and Football’s Socholotiuk named St. FX Atheletes of the Week

St.FX have announced their players of the week after their homecoming weekend. The female athlete of the week honours go to Amy Rowe of X-Women soccer. Rowe was solid in the backfield during X’s close 1-0 loss to CBU. This season, X has only given up 3 goals in 7 games.

X-Men football running back Jordan Socholotiuk led all rushers in the homecoming loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Socholotiuk tallied 210 yards, including a 1 yard touchdown rush in the first quarter. X-now sits third in the AUS with a 2-3 record.