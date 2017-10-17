Soccer’s White, Hayfield named Athletes of the Week

Posted at 2:19 pm on October 16, 2017

The St. FX male and female athletes of the week both come from Soccer.  X-Women Soccer midfielder Larissa White is the Female Athlete of the Week, named player of the game in both matches St. FX played this weekend, including a two point game in their 2-0 win over Saint Mary’s on Sunday.
X-Men Soccer midfielder Dan Hayfield is the male athlete of the week.  He scored both goals for the X-Men this weekend, in a 1-1 tie with Acadia and a 1-0 win over Saint Mary’s.  He leads the AUS in scoring with 9 on the season, 7th overall in the country.
The X-Men Football Players of the week are Running Back Jordan Socholotiuk on Offence, Linbacker Adam Kuntz on Defence and Defensive Back Nathaniel Fermin on Special Teams.


