Socholotius, Corderio and Julien-Grant named St. FX Football Players of the Week

St.FX has announced their Football players of the week after a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Offensively, Jordan Socholotiuk tallied 210 yards on 32 carries in the game. Socholotiuk had a rushing touchdown, and is third overall in the AUS, averaging 132.8 yards per game.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tyler Corderio stood tall on the defensive line, recording 6 tackles, including 4 solo and 4 assisted tackles. Corderio had one sack resulting in a loss of 2 yards.

Finally, returner Kaion Julien-Grant was named special teams player of the week. Julien-Grant averaged 22.6 yards on punt returns, totalling 113 yards. Grant had 116 all purpose yards in the 22-21 loss.