Sod Turning Ceremony for Mulroney Hall at St. FX University
Posted at 3:44 pm on September 20, 2017 | Filed Under: News
It marks the official start of construction of Mulroney Hall on the St. FX campus. Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney returned to his alma mater Wednesday
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney
morning for a sod turning ceremony. He was joined by university officials, MP Sean Fraser, MLA Randy Delorey,
Advanced Education Minister Labi Kousoulis, and Mi’kmaq Elder Kerry Prosper.
St. FX President Kent MacDonald says it’s a $100 million project, including 50 million for Mulroney Hall. MacDonald says there’s also plans for a Health Innovation Centre following the opening of Mulroney Hall.
MacDonald says the university will continue to fund-raise for the Health Innovation Centre.
Mulroney says the Institute is unique for Canadian universities.
Mulroney and his family are credited with raising most of the $100 million for the project. The provincial government has committed five million and the federal government 30 million.