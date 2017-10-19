Sodexo donates $30,000 for scholarships and bursaries at St. FX University

The company that has provided food services to St. FX students for three decades is giving back to the university.

Sodexo is donating $30,000 to the University’s Jeannine Deveau Educational Equity Endowment Scholarship Fund. The donation actually doubles to $60,000, due to the Deveau Fund’s matching clause. The fund was created two years ago thanks to an $8 million donation from 1944 graduate Jeannine Deveau. It’s aim is to make education more accessible for members of the African Nova Scotian and First Nations communities.