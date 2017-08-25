SPCA looking to reduce feral cat colonies

Mobile Unit that can perform spay or neutering services within communities that have been deemed to have feral cat issues. A new program to the SPCA can help reduce feral cat colonies in your area, and they’ll bring the service to your town. Last year, the SPCA was able to acquire aMobile Unit that can perform spay or neutering services within communities that have been deemed to have feral cat issues.

Heather Woodin is the Provincial Administration Coordinator for the SPCA. She says having the ability to take these services on the road is key to ensure all areas of Nova Scotia have access to spay and neuter services:

The Trap-Neuter-Release program will be travelling to the Canso area next week to help reduce the cycle of unwated breeding in the area. If enough requests for the service is high in a particular area, Woodin says the mobile unit will come to the area and fix the issue