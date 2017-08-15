Special Election to be held this week to fill Vacant District 9 Seat on Antigonish County Council

9 without a councillor since then. A special election will be held this Saturday to fill a vacant seat at the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. Russell Boucher passed away in May, leaving district9 without a councillor since then.

Two names have been put forward for the special election. Neil Corbett, residing in Cape Jack and Danny MacEachern from Auld’s Cove have filed their papers to run for Councillor in District 9.

The final advance poll will be Tuesday from 12 noon until 8, at St. Pauls Parish Center, Havre Boucher.