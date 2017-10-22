Special Olympics in Antigonish Summer 2018

The Nova Scotia government has announced additional funding to support the 2018 Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in Antigonish.

The province says $500,000 will be used for new uniforms and equipment, help with transportation and accommodation costs, and support future development of athletes, including outreach to First Nations.

In March, the provincial government announced $1 million to improve seating at St. FX’s Oland Centre, which will host many of the events from July 31 to August 4th next Summer.

Antigonish Town & County, along with Michelin, Special Olympics Canada, and the federal government have also announced funding for the event.