SRSB Superintendent not concerned about the number of Snow Days this school year

It was reported last week that an education expert based out of Halifax says the amount of snow days in the province amounts to ‘crisis’ levels. Paul Bennett cited the fact that communities such as Winnipeg have no snow days some years.

Superintendent of the Strait Regional School Board, Ford Rice doesn’t believe Nova Scotia is at a crisis level for snow days. In fact, Rice says that this claim doesn’t have much merit:

Rice feels that even with the work-to-rule campaign, there have been minimal disruptions in the classroom throughout the past few months. Rice says the situation will be followed closely in relation to lost time because of snow days.