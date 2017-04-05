St. FX Athletics Director Leo MacPherson Thrilled with 2016-2017 Season

Posted at 11:34 am on April 5, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports

St. FX University’s Director of Athletics Leo MacPherson says there’s never been a season like this one.  It was the most successful in the history of St. FX Athletics. X-

Some of the trophies and championship banners won by St. FX teams this season

Men and X-Women teams captured six AUS titles in Women’s Rugby, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Football, Women’s Curling and Men’s hockey.  The Rugby X-Women also won a national title, the fifth in team history.

MacPherson says a championship culture has been created at St. FX.
MacPherson says St. FX Athletics’ theme this year was “Exceed Expections” and its teams did just that.


