St. FX Athletics Director Leo MacPherson Thrilled with 2016-2017 Season
Posted at 11:34 am on April 5, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
St. FX University’s Director of Athletics Leo MacPherson says there’s never been a season like this one. It was the most successful in the history of St. FX Athletics. X-
Some of the trophies and championship banners won by St. FX teams this season
Men and X-Women teams captured six AUS titles in Women’s Rugby, Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Soccer, Men’s Football, Women’s Curling and Men’s hockey. The Rugby X-Women also won a national title, the fifth in team history.
MacPherson says a championship culture has been created at St. FX.
MacPherson says St. FX Athletics’ theme this year was “Exceed Expections” and its teams did just that.