St. FX Athletics supports Bell Let’s Talk Day

Today is Bell Let’s Talk day, a day that raises awareness around Mental Health stigma around the country. AUS has been heavily involved in raising awareness for this campaign over the years, including this year, by using a strong social media presence.

X-Men Football coach Gary Waterman says he is proud to see such engagement for the campaign at the university sports level country wide:

Bell will donate 5 cents more to mental health initiatives for every: text, call, tweet & post using #BellLetsTalk. To date, the campaign has raised nearly 80 million dollars over the last 6 years