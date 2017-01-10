St. FX being flexible with admission applications requiring recommendation letters

For many students, January marks the end of semester one, and the start of exam season. As a result, many grade 12 students will be hoping to hear from Universities or Colleges about acceptance into post secondary education. The NSTU work-to-rule has caused some concern for students who may just be applying to schools now. Often, application processes require the signature or recommendation letter from a teacher – a duty that cannot be done during work-to-rule.

Some Universities have started to react to this, and will be looking to change admission requirements for anyone applying for this coming school year.

Jeff Orr, Dean of Education at St. FX says the school is currently looking at ways to help students who cannot get a teachers recommendation letter:

Talks between the NSTU and Nova Scotia Government are set to resume Tuesday and go on until Thursday.