St. FX celebrates excellence in Athletics; Cook and Bujold named Student-Athletes of the Year

St. FX Athletics saluted a great year for its teams at an awards gala last night. It was the best ever result for St. FX university sports, with six AUS championships and

one national title. The St. FX Female Student-Athlete of the Year was Sarah Bujold of X-Women Hockey. Bujold also won the U sports Player of the Year in Women’s Hockey. Bujold says it’s a great honour.

The St. FX Male Student-Athlete of the Year was X-Men Football Quarterback Tivon Cook, the AUS Most Valuable Player. He also led his team to their second consecutive AUS title. Cook says it’s a nice way to finish off his varsity career.

Cook’s coach, Gary Waterman was named Coach of the Year. Also at the awards gala it was announced that Eric Locke, the captain of the X-Men Hockey has been awarded the James Bayer Memorial Scholarship as the AUS student-athlete best exemplifying excellence in academics, athletics, leadership, sportsmanship and citizenship.

The Community X-Cellence Awards went to Connor Garagan of X-Women Hockey, Eric Locke of X-Men Hockey and Ryan Washburn of X-Men Track and Field.