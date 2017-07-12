St. FX Chemistry Professor looking at new formulations to allow frozen cooked lobster to taste better
A St. FX University chemistry professor has begun a quest for better tasting cooked lobster after it is frozen.
Dr. Shah Razul is studying lobster on a molecular level, focusing on compounds called cryoprotectants that are used to protect food from ice formation when frozen.
Razul has undertaken a year long study to test the effectiveness of his cryoprotectant, including a taste test.
The taste test will be administered by the university’s Human Nutrition Department.