St. FX Chemistry Professor looking at new formulations to allow frozen cooked lobster to taste better

A St. FX University chemistry professor has begun a quest for better tasting cooked lobster after it is frozen.

Dr. Shah Razul is studying lobster on a molecular level, focusing on compounds called cryoprotectants that are used to protect food from ice formation when frozen.

Razul has undertaken a year long study to test the effectiveness of his cryoprotectant, including a taste test.

The taste test will be administered by the university’s Human Nutrition Department.