St. FX credit course includes a week of study at the Gampo Abbey Buddhist Monastery near Pleasant Bay

St. FX University is offering a one-of-a-kind Religious Studies course that includes one week of study at the Gampo Abbey Buddhist Monastery near Pleasant Bay.

The course is called “Mind, Self and Society in Monastic Tibetan Buddhism”. Taught by St. FX professor Dr. Adela Sandness in the summer, it includes three weeks of online and home study followed by a one week residential stay at Gampo Abbey.

Sandness says the course will include an exploration of the history of Buddhist tradition, mindfulness practice and the Buddhist world view. Sandness says three weeks of instruction will prepare the students for their week of study at Gampo Abbey.

Students can use the course for credits towards their degree. However Sandness says people can take the course out of interest and don’t have to be a university student. Registration for the course starts in February.