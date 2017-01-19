St. FX examines Pedestrian Plazas as an option

St. FX University is exploring options that would make the campus more pedestrian friendly. Recently the university released a campus planning framework suggesting possible improvements over the next five, 10 and 20 years.

The University’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Andrew Beckett says one opportunity being examined is designating some spaces on campus as pedestrian only.

Among the proposals is creating a pedestrian plaza along Martha Drive. Another would see a section of Notre Dame Avenue near Lane Hall converted to a pedestrian plaza. Feedback will be accepted until February 3rd.

Beckett says public input will be consolidated. He says it’s hoped a framework plan will be brought before the Board of Governors for discussion in June