A local chartible organization has reached it’s goal for helping out newcomers to Antigonish. St.FX for SAFE is a group that helps raise funds for Syria and Antigonish Families Embrace, a group that helps sponsor Syrian’s who have been displaced from their homes. They have reached their goal of raising one hundred thousand dollars.

Dr. Norine Verberg is co-chair of St.FX for SAFE and professor at X. The last donation came from an anonymous donor totalling $20,000. Verberg is still is shock to have received this donation:

The group reached their goal during a charity event where Kristian and Kholin Rasenberg donated their hair, and Majd AlZhouri performed his play, To Eat an Almond.