St. FX Graduate Gerry Dee Filming Next Season of His Popular CBC Series Mr. D

A St. FX graduate is busy filming the next season of his popular Canadian show. Gerry Dee attended St. FX from 1992-94, and has been involved in teaching, comedy, and acting over the past two decades.

Currently, Dee is filming season 7 of “Mr. D”, and also releasing short videos online called “Kids Who Are Kind of Amazing at Stuff”. Dee remembers his times at X fondly, and looks forward to taking his young family back in the near future:

Dee says that he is closely following the renovations happening at X, and is surpised to see how much the campus has changed since he attended the school. Dee says there is two weeks of filming left for Mr. D, and then some touring through Ontario in the fall.