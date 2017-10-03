St. FX graduate releases new book, “My Chaos: Searching for My New Normal”

What started out as a series of hand-outs given to individuals receiving counselling for grief, loss and life transitions has grown into a book by a St. FX graduate.

Rick Benson, a former Dean of Students at St. FX and now Director of Spiritual Care at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Saint John, New Brunswick, calls his book “My Chaos: Searching for My New Normal.”

Benson says over time, his hand-outs have expanded to a booklet and now a book which include stories how people have coped and connected to help themselves find peace.

Copies of the book can be purchased through Chapters and Coles book stores and the Amazon web site.