St. FX Hall of Fame inducts its first female hockey player, a former journalist and two football players

Four members of the St.FX sports community were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame last evening at a school ceremony. The ceremony honoured athletes and pioneers who have positively shaped the athletics department at St.FX.

Former sports journalist with The Casket, Gail MacDougall was honoured in the ‘builder’ category of the ceremony, and was recognized for her constant presence on the sidelines of all sporting event involving St.FX. MacDougall says that her passion for sports started at an early age, and has continued throughout her life: