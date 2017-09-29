St. FX Hall of Fame inducts its first female hockey player, a former journalist and two football players
September 29, 2017
Four members of the St.FX sports community were inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame last evening at a school ceremony. The ceremony honoured athletes and
pioneers who have positively shaped the athletics department at St.FX.
Former sports journalist with The Casket, Gail MacDougall was honoured in the ‘builder’ category of the ceremony, and was recognized for her constant presence on the sidelines of all sporting event involving St.FX. MacDougall says that her passion for sports started at an early age, and has continued throughout her life:
The induction ceremony featured a first for the school; a female hockey player making their way into the famed hall. Leanne MacDonald, graduate from 2001 and Little Judique native was the first star in the modern era of the X-Women program.
MacDonald was the first player in school history to be recognized as All Canadian; receiving the honour twice. MacDondald says she is so proud to have been part of the team in the early years when they finally started to compete on a national level:
