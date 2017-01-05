St. FX Holds Winter Welcome Day

St. FX had a winter Welcome Day this week. Some 40 new students are beginning their university studies this winter. Just over half of them are international students from such countries as the Bahamas, Ethiopia, China, Germany, France and Denmark.

The Winter Welcome Day was held on Tuesday for the new students and their families with a brunch. That was followed by an information fair, offering details on residence services, academic advising and the St. FX Students Union.

The university’s Director of Internationalization, Marla Gaudet, says it’ll hold several sessions starting this week to get the international students more accustomed to their new surroundings.

A group of returning international students are also volunteering to assist the new students in making the transition, including taking them shopping for groceries and other supplies.