St. FX maintains 6th place in MacLean’s University Rankings

St.FX holds their position in MacLean’s ranking of Universities with high student satisfaction and scholarships available. The University is listed in sixth place for primarily undergraduate institutions in the 2018 list, which is the same as their 2017 ranking.

St.FX was listed second highest in the ranked universities when it comes to both student satisfaction and reputation among the 19 schools listed. Provincially, Acadia is ranked in fifth, Saint Mary’s in seventh and Cape Breton University sitting in nineteenth.