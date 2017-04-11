St. FX making contingency plans for classrooms as Nicholson Hall makes way for Mulroney Hall

With Nicholson Hall due to be torn down this summer, St. FX University is working to make up for the lost classroom space. Nicholson, which housed 21 classrooms, will be dismantled to make way for construction of Mulroney Hall. The University’s Vice President of Finance, Andrew Beckett says it has secured other locations on or near campus.

Beckett says other spaces to be used include the conference rooms at the Keating Centre. He says it’s also exploring better utilization of classrooms at the Schwartz School of Business and the Coady Institute. A formal plan will be announced soon.

Mulroney Hall is scheduled to completed in December, 2018; but Beckett says it could early in 2019 before it’s finished.