St. FX Marks Mental Health Awareness Week

Mental health will be highlighted this week with the annual Bell let’s talk day. St. FX is having their own Mental Health Awareness week at the university. St. FX has been working over the years to reduce the stigma around mental health issues. Through this week, the school hopes to help people open up if they may be suffering with any mental health problems.

Cassia Tremblay, who runs X Mental Health Connections, says many events are taking place throughout the week. In particular, the candlelight walk of remembrance is a highlight for her:

The walk starts at the McKay room at 6:00 Thursday night. The candlelight vigil includes a walk through the downtown, allowing people to reflect on their own mental health. Afterwards a coffee house will be held at the MacKay room with music and refreshments. Members of the public are invited to all events taking place.