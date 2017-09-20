St. FX Men’s Cross Country, Women’s Rugby make U Sports Top 10 List

Two St. FX teams are listed as among the best in the country. U Sports released its weekly top ten lists for its fall varsity sports today. In Women’s Rugby, the defending national champion St. FX X-Women are ranked first in the nation, unchanged from last week.

In Men’s Soccer, the St. FX X-Men have moved up three spots to seventh place. St. FX is the highest ranked AUS team for Soccer in the weekly coaches poll.

The St. FX men’s and women’s cross country teams didn’t make the top ten, but received some coaches’ votes in the weekly rankings.