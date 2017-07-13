St. FX Music Professor plans another album release next year Inspired by Art Works

With one record project released, St. FX Music professor Paul Tynan has his eye on three more. Recently Tynan and Grammy Award winning Jazz musician Aaron Lington released their latest collaboration “Bicoastal Collective: Chapter Five”. Plans are in the works for two more recordings in the Bicoastal series. Tynan also has another project in development, a quartet recording inspired by original works of art.

Tynan expects the record will be released in about a year from now. The recording will also include a book containing the original art works.