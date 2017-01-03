St. FX offering Master of Education in Leadership with a focus on Outdoor Education

St. FX University is offering a new option for teachers and administrators looking to pursue a Master of Education degree. Starting this summer, the university will launch an M. Ed. in Leadership with a focus on outdoor education.

The Chair of the university’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Joanne Tompkins says the new Masters program is for educators interested in introducing or expanding programs that would take students outside more often.

Tompkins says Ecole Acadienne de Pomquet is an example of a local school that uses the outdoors to teach. The school officially opened an open air classroom last spring.