St. FX pleased with enrollment at the University this year

St.FX full time enrollment is down slightly this year, but there are gains in other student categories. Media Relations for the Univeristy, Cindy MacKenzie says that St.FX full time undergrad enrollment is down 2.5 %. There is, however, an increase in transfer and part time students at the University.

MacKenzie says that the University is pleased with the numbers, and the prospect of new programs being offered next year:

MacKenzie says the Open House at the University last week attracted 300 potential applicants for next year. MacKenzie adds that other new offerings next year are sure to attract new students as well.