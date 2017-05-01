St. FX President says Xavierian Commons will be completed in 2020

It was announced on Friday that the federal government is awarding St.FX University nearly 30 million dollars . The money will be used for construction of new buildings, refurbishing Nicholson Tower and the removal of The Annex.

St. FX President Dr. Kent MacDonald says this is a momentous day for the university and greater Antigonish community. The jobs and economic benefits from this project are hard for him to comprehend:

To date, this is the most transformative project in the history of the campus. The area will be known as the Xaverian Commons, and work on this area is expected to be completed by 2020.