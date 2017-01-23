St. FX Research Highlighted in a new Report

St. FX University has released its first ever Scholarship report. The document summarizes research and scholarship achievements by faculty and staff for the 2014-2015 school year. The university’s Academic Vice President and Provost Kevin Wamsley says the report captures the remarkable research taking place at St. FX.

The annual value of the research taking place at St. FX totals $8.5 million. The financial impact and the quality of the research puts St. FX among the top 50 universities in Canada.