The St. FX Rowing Club is gearing up for its 2017 season. Training Camp began August 25th, including daily rows on Lochaber Lake, dryland sessions, a fitness combine and team building exercises.

The club, with a large mix of veteran leaders and sophomore rowers with a small injection of youthful talent, begins its season this weekend, on Sunday at the Cogswell Regatta in Halifax. Novice tryouts begin next Tuesday.