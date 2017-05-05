St.FX Spring Convocation Set for Today

Close to one thousand St. FX graduates will receive their degrees and diplomas at St.FX spring convocation today.

The university will also confer two honorary degrees today, to well-known Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq artist, Alan Syliboy and an accomplished Canadian Diplomat Anne Leahy.

Syliboy, who lives in the Millbrook First Nation has introduced Mi’kmaq culture through his art in a positive, meaningful way to a larger audience both nationally and internationally. Last fall, Syliboy served as the Coady Chair in Social Justice at St. FX.

Leahy spent 40 years as a Canadian diplomat, culminating in Rome as Canadian Ambassador to the Holy See. Retiring in 2013, Leahy is now an adjunct professor in the School of Religious Studies at McGill University.

989XFM will have highlights of the morning Convocation exercises, at one this afternoon.