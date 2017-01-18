St. FX students meet with Siemens Canada President and CEO on Campus

A select group of St. FX students had a chance meet and discuss future trends with a top Canadian business leader. The President and CEO of Siemens Canada, Robert Hardt had a fireside chat with the students yesterday afternoon at the Gerarld Schwartz School of Business. Hardt says the students asked about technology development, personal career goals, and leadership topics.

Hardt says the key for students wanting to pursue a career in business is being adaptable and ready for change.

Hardt also delivered a public lecture last night, where he talked about how trends including digitalization and disruptive technologies are shaping the business landscape, and why does diversity play a vital role this culture of innovation. He also focused on how today’s students can be empowered to become tomorrow’s top talents.