St. FX to introduce Bachelor of Arts and Science in Climate and Environment

St. FX University has announced plans for another degree program. Starting next fall, the school will be offering a new four year Bachelor of Arts and Science in Climate and Environment. University officials say the program explores both the scientific and social dimension of the environment in the related, but distinct fields of climate and the environment.

A professor attached to the program, Andrew MacDougall of the Earth Sciences Department, says there’s a number of career options to graduates.

Students will take 24 credits of core climate and environment courses as well as two concentrations, a 40 credit primary concentration and a 24 credit secondary concentration in either climate or environment. Students will also take 12 credits in the humanities and 12 elective credits.