St. FX University adopts Flag Policy; Mi’kmaq flag will be one of four flags to fly permanently on Campus

The Mi’kmaq flag will soon be flying on the St. FX campus year-round. For the past couple of years, the flag was flown during the month of October to mark Mi’kmaq history month.

The university recently adopted a flag policy that stipulates the four flags that will fly permanently on campus are the Canadian, Nova Scotia, St. FX and Mi’kmaq flags.

St. FX Vice-President of Finance and Administration, Andrew Beckett says recent calls for the Mi’kmaq flag to be displayed on campus year-round, prompted a broader review of protocols.

Beckett says the Mi’kmaq flag will be officially unfurled permanently at a ceremony during Welcome Week in September, when students return to St. FX for fall classes.