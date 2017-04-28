St. FX University adopts Flag Policy; Mi’kmaq flag will be one of four flags to fly permanently on Campus
Posted at 6:47 am on April 27, 2017 | Filed Under: News
The Mi’kmaq flag will soon be flying on the St. FX campus year-round. For the past couple of years, the flag was flown during the month of October to mark Mi’kmaq
Mi’kmaq Flag flying at St. FX campus during Mi’kmaq history month in October, 2016
history month.
The university recently adopted a flag policy that stipulates the four flags that will fly permanently on campus are the Canadian, Nova Scotia, St. FX and Mi’kmaq flags.
St. FX Vice-President of Finance and Administration, Andrew Beckett says recent calls for the Mi’kmaq flag to be displayed on campus year-round, prompted a broader review of protocols.
Beckett says the Mi’kmaq flag will be officially unfurled permanently at a ceremony during Welcome Week in September, when students return to St. FX for fall classes.