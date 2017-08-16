St. FX University involved in a major study on Methane Emissions in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

St. FX University is a partner in a multi-agency study to assess methane emissions from old coal mines and oil and gas wells in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The project involves eight or nine organizations and companies. Four Universities are taking part, led by Dalhousie, and also includes UNB and Waterloo.

Estimates suggest there are more than 19-hundred coal mines in Nova Scotia, dating back to the late 18th century.

One of those involved in the project is Dr. Dave Risk of the St. FX Earth Sciences Department.

Also involved in the research is St. FX Economics professor Patrick Wethy, who will assess the remediation costs of turning off the sources of the methane.

The project is expected to take a year to complete. Natural Resources Canada is providing 482-thousand dollars in funding to the research.