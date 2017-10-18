St. FX Women’s Rugby, Men’s and Women’s Hockey and Men’s Soccer make U Sports Top 10 List

St.FX is well represented in this weeks U-Sport rankings. The St.FX Men’s Hockey teams sits fourth in the nation with a 4-0 record to start the season. Women’s hockey sit in seventh with a perfect 2-0 start to this season. The St.FX Women’s Rugby team continues to lead to country, after a clean 6-0 run through the regular season. Finally, the St.FX Men’s soccer team sits a respectable seventh in the nation with a 6-1-2 record.