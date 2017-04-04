St. Martha’s Endowment Campaign going well.

It has been six months since the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital foundation kicked off their endowment campaign, and the money continues to roll it. The campaign now has 12 million for the endowment fund since the inception in September.

Steve Smith is the campaign chair for the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital endowment campaign. Smith says receiving donations is critical for the future of the foundation:

Smith says the goal is still to reach 20 million dollars by 2026. You can expect to find an envelope in your mailbox at the beginning of May, asking for a donation if you haven’t already filled out a pledge card.