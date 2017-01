Brielle Elizabeth Dunbar was born to proud parents, Kathryn MacDonald and David Dunbar of Antigonish. St. Martha’s Regional Hospital welcomed its first baby of the New Year. At 9:54 a.m. on January First, OliviaBrielle Elizabeth Dunbar was born to proud parents, Kathryn MacDonald and David Dunbar of Antigonish.

A quilt was donated by the Highland Quilt Guild to the new baby. Every year a quilt is given to the first New Years baby born at the St. Martha’s Regional Hospital.