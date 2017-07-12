St. Mary’s District Warden says Delivering Internet to Rural Communities is Crucial

Reliable internet access is becoming more and more of an integral part of the 21st century. Access to the service in rural areas, however, is spotty at best.

The Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s wants to address this problem. Warden Michael Mosher says reliable broadband internet is crucial so people can pay bills, stay connected and run their business. He supports a submission made by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities to recommend a new model for rural communities:

FCM’s recommendation is to reduce the broadband gap and significant lag in bringing faster speeds to rural and remote areas. Mosher says much of St. Mary’s struggles with their internet service, and that a remedy needs to be found immediately.