St. Music Professor Paul Tynan and Grammy Award winning Musician Aaron Lington continue their music collaboration

Recently Tynan, who plays trumpet and flugelhorn and San Jose-based Baritone Saxophonist Aaron Lington released their latest jazz recording Bicoastal Collective: Chapter Five. Tynan and Lington first began recording together in 2008. It's a collaboration between a St. FX Music professor Paul Tynan and a Grammy award winning musician that now spans five albums.

Tynan is encouraged by the attention the record is getting.

The album was recorded last summer in Texas, involving 18 to 20 musicians, including St. FX music grad and Antigonish native Josh Hanlon. Tynan says plans are being mapped out for two more records in the Bicoastal series.