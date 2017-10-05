Stan Rogers Folk Festival moves dates to later in the summer

Change is on the horizon for the Stan Rogers Folk Festival in a bid to have a better fan experience. The festival organizers say that after consultations with fans, volunteers and other festival promoters, they decided to move the weekend concert in 2018 to July 26-29, instead of the normal Canada Day weekend.

Troy Greencorn is the Artistic Director for the festival, and says that weather was a big driving factor, after 2 of the last four years had poor weather, including a hurricane. Greencorn says that they’ve received positive feedback regarding the date swap:

Greencorn says another driving force for the swap was because the Cavendish Music Festival runs the first weekend in July this year. Greencorn expects the full lineup for Stanfest to be announced by the start of December.