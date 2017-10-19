Start Up Competition in Port Hawkesbury has field narrowed

A start-up competition based out of Port Hawkesbury is down to 10 contestants, hoping to win a package that will spin their small business dream into a reality. The Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network is encouraging the entrepreneurial culture in Port Hawkesbury by giving contestants the chance to win 2 years of rent free in the town, along with a $20,000 business loan and a slew of other perks.

Misty MacDonald is the Project lead with the REN, and says that it’s refreshing to see a wide variety of business ideas coming from the 10 remaining contestants. MacDonald says that the diversity of business ideas range from a doggy day care, a photo studio and music stop.

MacDonald says the groups will now prepare a Dragon’s Den style two minute presentation for judges.