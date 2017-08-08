Stomach virus hits Gillis at World Championships

An Antigonish marathon runner and Olympian had to step out of a race this past weekend due to a stomach virus. Eric Gillis was only able to run 30 kilometers of 42 during a Sunday marathon because of a suspected illness travelling through his hotel in London, England.

Gillis was competing in the World track and field championships, and has had a rough year so far; who had to withdraw from the Boston Marathon in April with an Achilles tendon injury.